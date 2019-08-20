SOSi Wins Spot on Potential 10-Year, $17.1 Billion IDIQ Contract for Analytic Support to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOS International LLC (SOSi) announced today it was awarded a spot on a potential 10-year, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides a wide range of analytic and operational support services to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The multiple-award IDIQ contract—known as Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3)—has a combined $17.1 billion ceiling.

SIA 3 is the primary contract vehicle for providing intelligence analytical support to Department of Defense (DoD) warfighters, planners, and policy professionals worldwide. Task orders awarded under the contract will support five key mission priorities: analysis, scientific military research, engineering, network operations, and counterintelligence.

SOSi already supports DIA with mission-critical language and IT services. The SIA 3 award provides new opportunities for SOSi to build on its legacy of also providing U.S. military and intelligence community agencies with multi-domain intelligence collection and analytic support.

“SOSi has supported the SIA program for several years going back to the first iteration of the contract, and this award reflects our growing leadership in the national security community,” said Julian Setian, SOSi President & CEO. “The unique capabilities we’ve developed supporting intelligence operations at the strategic and operational levels, coupled with our proven success supporting our deployed forces, make us a highly valuable DIA SIA 3 partner.”

ABOUT SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.sosi.com and connect with SOSi on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.