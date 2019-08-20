Diode Ventures and Tenebris Fiber Agree to Co-Develop Long-Haul Dark Fiber Route in Virginia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diode Ventures, a global turnkey asset development company, and Tenebris Fiber, a dark fiber provider in Virginia, have agreed to co-develop an approximate 630-mile network from Virginia Beach, VA to Ashburn, VA to offer dark fiber services in Virginia. The network will connect the VA Beach Landing Station to public and private data centers and network operators situated along the world’s most highly trafficked Internet route.

Diode’s parent company, Black & Veatch, is proposed to be the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider on the project. Black & Veatch’s services will be performed by its Connected Communities group, a business line focused on privately financed and public-private partnership fiber design-build projects.

“Through the support of our partners, we are positioned to offer Virginia’s businesses an exceptional fiber product that supports their infrastructure needs,” said Sue Hageman, Tenebris Fiber Chief Executive Officer. “This network will greatly impact the dynamic economic and technology driven footprints of Virginia across many sectors opening up new routes to address underserved rural areas, data center expansion, while supporting current and tomorrow's sub-sea demands and all trending technologies.”

“Speed, resilience and the opportunity to increase system redundancy are critical for data centers and network services providers operating in the Virginia data corridor,” said Brad Hardin, Diode Ventures President. “Tenebris brings knowledge and experience to pair with the innovative financing and project execution capabilities of Diode and Black & Veatch.”

The proposed network route will provide critical, ultra-low latency connectivity from the submarine cable landing stations in Virginia Beach to “Data Center Alley” Ashburn, with many other connection opportunities along the way for local businesses and counties.

The Black & Veatch team brings a depth of fiber optic network architecture and project delivery experience to support the needs of this market. “Our team sees the value in what connectivity can provide communities and businesses. As data demand grows, so will the need for fiber infrastructure high-speed data delivery,” said Justin Dickstein, Black & Veatch’s Director of Connected Communities.

About Diode Ventures

Diode Ventures is a turnkey asset developer for commercial, industrial and technology sectors. With our partners, we offer our clients project financing options, site selection, EPC, commissioning and O&M services for their energy, data centers or other specialized infrastructure assets. Diode Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch with a global presence in over 100 countries. Visit www.diodeventures.com for more information.

About Tenebris Fiber

Tenebris is a neutral dark fiber provider offering carrier-class network infrastructure connecting the new subsea landing stations of Virginia Beach to the private and public data centers along the path to Northern Virginia.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.