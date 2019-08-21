Standard Chartered and SAP Ariba Join Forces to Bring Financial Supply Chain Solutions to the World’s Largest Digital Business Network

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAP Ariba Live--Standard Chartered Bank and SAP Ariba today announced a strategic collaboration to make the Bank’s financial supply chain solutions easily accessible to businesses in the Asia Pacific region through Ariba Network, the world’s largest digital business network connecting more than 4.2 million companies in 190 countries.

By the end of 2019, buyers using Ariba Network will be able to seamlessly manage their payments and supply chain finance needs with the SAP Ariba digital platform, while suppliers will get quicker access to financing and foreign exchange via Standard Chartered’s global network. The collaboration is intended to accelerate the digitalisation of the entire supply chain, improving efficiency, transparency and accuracy for buyers and suppliers alike.

Working across some of the world’s most dynamic trade corridors, Standard Chartered and SAP Ariba are committed to supporting sustainable economic growth and making financing more accessible to companies by connecting business communities and facilitating increased commerce across the globe.

“Our goal is to make life easier for our clients and their ecosystems, and as their businesses evolve, so do we,” said Lisa Robins, global head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered. “We are delighted to collaborate with SAP Ariba to support our clients throughout their procure-to-pay lifecycles and beyond. As we embrace open banking, we connect communities across our footprint and provide access to integrated solutions that enable our clients to grow their businesses sustainably.”

“Customers expect the procure-to-pay process to be easy, efficient, comprehensive and seamless, and rightly so,” said Sean Thompson, senior vice president, Business Network and Ecosystem, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass. “We are thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered into our ever-expanding ecosystem to deliver financing options that enhance value for our customers, allowing them to complete the procure-to-pay process end-to-end on a single platform.”

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

