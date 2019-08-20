Mercatus and Ktalysis Partner to Help Alternative Managers and Investors Accelerate Growth in Canada

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercatus, a leading asset and investment management platform for alternative investors and asset managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Ktalysis, a specialized advisory firm with deep private and public alternative markets expertise, to meet fast growing demand for the Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM) platform across Canada.

Mercatus systematizes and centralizes site, asset, portfolio, and fund data to give fund managers and investors holistic, real-time (and predictive) analytics on operations, performance, risk, ESG, and more.

“Core to Mercatus’ brand promise is quick time-to-value with our platform following a methodical approach that guarantees seamless integrations and comprehensive data quality,” said Tom Vogt, Vice President of Professional Services at Mercatus. “Ktalysis shares in our commitment to excellence and brings enormous expertise in mapping technology to business outcomes and strategy. We’re thrilled to have Ktalysis as a strategic partner in our fast-expanding business across Canada.”

“We’re impressed with the data capture capabilities, visualizations and analytics of the Mercatus platform as we are seeing increased demand for asset-level data, control and visibility in the private markets,” said Nicolas Lesak, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Professional Services at Ktalysis Private Markets. “Both our companies share a common DNA in helping to solve deep rooted problems for our customers via flexible, state-of-the-art technology and services aimed at getting to the root cause and not just masking the symptoms. We’re excited about the many success stories we will be able to share in the near future.”

The combined Mercatus and Ktalysis partnership is focused on capitalizing on the expansive market growth of alternatives across Canada by helping managers and investors accelerate efforts to embrace modern technology solutions (versus further reliance of legacy systems) that harness data across all its many forms, sources, and models - to deliver new insights, transparency, and operational efficiencies while creating rapid scale and competitive advantage.

About Ktalysis

Ktalysis Group provides advisory & IT services to investment professionals in North America. Ktalysis Private Markets has a dedicated focus on alternative investments (private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt). KPM team is composed of people with both solid business and IT expertise in the industry who actively collaborate with the different players within the organization to support the creation of synergies. Their vision is to enhance operational efficiency by providing strategy and project advisory in multiple areas such as vendor selection, implementation and post deployment services. For more information, please visit http://www.ktalysis.com/.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset and investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $540B of assets and investments across 113 countries and 11 asset classes.

Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.