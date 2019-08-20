Digital Marketing Leader REQ Acquires Performance Marketing Agency IMI.

WASHINGTON & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REQ, a leader in digital marketing and brand reputation, announced today it has acquired and merged with Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI), one of the fastest growing performance marketing companies in the country with offices in San Diego and Las Vegas. REQ will integrate its expertise and proprietary technology in SEO, search marketing, digital advocacy, and brand management with IMI’s enterprise performance advertising, earned media and social media capabilities. The combination will result in annual revenue of $50 million with 120 employees across six offices.

“With expanded resources and coast-to-coast footprint, the combined company will bring a new level of innovation, scale and creativity to our clients, giving us global reach with regional expertise,” said REQ CEO & founder Tripp Donnelly. “We know the IMI team, platform, and experience will be a great complement to our suite of services and our culture.”

Founded in 2008, IMI specializes in providing data-driven integrated marketing solutions for medium and large businesses across the globe. IMI delivers programs that improve brand experiences, engage specific audiences, and grow businesses through valuable data insights and real-time optimization across paid, owned, social, and earned media. IMI will strengthen REQ’s solutions in earned and paid media strategy, data analytics, conversion rate optimization, and attribution modeling. Together, the companies share premier partnerships with the top advertising, social media, content marketing, and e-commerce platforms including Google, Facebook, Amazon, HubSpot, Twitter, Shopify, and more.

"REQ has become well-known for working with some of the world’s most-recognized brands and companies, and we are thrilled to join forces with that team and help further its drive for innovation at the cross-section of creativity and technology," said Jason Brigham, CEO of IMI. “We are proud of the team we have built and the clients we serve. We look forward to creating and seizing new market opportunities with the talent and capability in this unique combination.”

About REQ

A leading digital marketing and brand management company, REQ outpaces changes in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing reputation, advocacy, brand, and business results to new heights. We deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions and technologies that define, connect, and protect brands - serving global companies and leaders in technology, real estate, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, and finance. The company has been named to both the INC. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists as one of the fastest growing companies in America, as well as numerous creative and workplace culture awards. For more information, visit req.co.

About IMI

Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) designs and implements cohesive, comprehensive, and multi-channel solutions that increase revenue and brand value. Their digital experts nimbly adapt strategy based on a comprehensive view of a brand's online audience and program performance. The company continues to develop award-winning case studies for content, creative and search marketing. For more information, visit internetmarketinginc.com.