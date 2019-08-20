Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Select Ceridian as Human Capital Management Partner

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization has selected Dayforce, Ceridian’s flagship cloud software, to help streamline their people processes, manage the employee lifecycle, and maintain compliance. Ceridian will be the HCM service provider for all three teams under the Timberwolves franchise: NBA Minnesota Timberwolves, WNBA Minnesota Lynx, and G League Team Iowa Wolves.

“Sports teams are companies in constant motion, and we believe Dayforce will be a game-changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization off the court. With complex personnel challenges unique to their industry, Dayforce will help the franchise save time and work smarter, empowering its entire workforce in the process,” said Chris Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “We are delighted to expand our sports portfolio as we welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization to the Ceridian family.”

As an organization, the Minnesota Timberwolves face complex regulatory requirements, including multi-state taxation, as the players and coaches work in numerous states during the NBA and WNBA season. The challenges of such a workforce drove them to look for a partner to help them gain control over compliance and get a complete picture of their data to make smarter people decisions.

“With a diverse workforce spanning three professional sports teams, our organization requires an HCM solution and support team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to our HR needs,” said Sianneh Mulbah, Chief People Officer, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. “Throughout the NBA and WNBA seasons, we have full-time and part-time employees at home and on the road with us. A single solution like Dayforce will ensure we remain compliant, while making work life easier for our employees and players. We are thrilled to work with our hometown Minneapolis-based partners at Ceridian on a holistic partnership that will fulfill many of our internal needs.”

Previously using disparate systems, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization valued Dayforce’s single, cloud platform and Ceridian’s proven experience working with professional sports organizations, including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Vegas Golden Knights. The organization plans to implement the full Dayforce suite, including HR, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, and Workforce Management.

“With Ceridian being headquartered in Minneapolis, we feel immense pride in partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. They are an acclaimed local sports organization and like Ceridian, they understand the importance of putting people first,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian. “This is yet another step forward in their journey to transform their workplace culture for the better and we are honored to partner with them.”

Ceridian and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx teams celebrated their partnership at the August 9th WNBA Minnesota Lynx home game in Minneapolis.

