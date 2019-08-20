Hartford Funds Collaborates with Decision Strategist, Author, and Former Professional Poker Player Annie Duke for Insights on Improved Financial Decision-Making

WAYNE, Penn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hartford Funds today announced its collaboration with decision strategist and former poker professional Annie Duke to deliver decision-making insights and advice to financial advisors and investors. The collaboration leverages Duke’s poker expertise and academic background in cognitive science to offer strategies that can improve financial decision-making and achieve positive outcomes.

“Hartford Funds understands that investing is about more than numbers; it’s also about understanding people’s relationship with money and helping them make smart decisions,” said Duke. “Similar to a poker game, making a financial decision can be difficult when you can’t see the cards that are at play in future market scenarios, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with the team to teach advisors how to help investors avoid overreacting to unexpected market swings and use mental time travel to stay on track.”

Duke’s guidance for advisors and investors is available on the Hartford Funds website, including advisor and client presentations and a client workbook and brochure. She also discusses her insights on an episode of the Human-centric Investing Podcast with Hartford Funds’ Senior Vice President of Strategic Markets, John Diehl, and will participate in a webinar on Sept. 10.

Duke’s counsel focuses on strategies and tactics for advisors to help clients avoid reacting emotionally to the market scenarios that tempt them to change their investing strategy.

“It’s never been more crucial to incorporate unique perspectives on the key questions facing advisors and their clients,” added Diehl. “Annie’s approach to decision-making is reshaping how advisors evaluate core challenges, especially navigating unpredictable markets and how they influence behavior. We are excited to partner with her to continue offering advisors fresh ways to better serve investors.”

As a professional speaker and decision strategist, Duke merges her poker expertise with her cognitive psychology graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania to provide guidance on improving decision-making and critical thinking skills. She is a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, the winner of the 2004 Tournament of Champions and the only woman to win the NBC National Poker Heads Up Championship. In 2018, Duke authored the national best-selling book Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts. She is the co-founder of The Alliance for Decision Education, an organization that empowers teachers, school administrators and policymakers to bring Decision Education to middle and high school students, and serves on the National Board of After School All Stars and The Franklin Institute.

Annie Duke is not affiliated with Hartford Funds.

About Hartford Funds

Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.

The firm’s line-up includes more than 50 mutual funds in a variety of styles and asset classes, as well as a variety of multifactor and active ETFs. Its mutual funds (with the exception of certain fund of funds) are sub-advised by Wellington Management or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The strategic beta ETFs offered by Hartford Funds are designed to help address investors’ evolving needs by leveraging a unique risk-optimized approach, which identifies risks within each asset class and then deliberately and systematically re-allocates capital toward risks more likely to enhance return potential. Excluding affiliated funds of funds, as of June 30, 2019, Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lattice Strategies LLC, had approximately $121.3 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. For more information about our investment family, visit http://www.hartfordfunds.com.

