Advanced BioNutrition and GreenLight Biosciences Announce Collaboration

MEDFORD, Mass. & COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced BioNutrition (ABN) and GreenLight Biosciences (GreenLight) announce today a collaboration to develop high stability RNA products for specific agriculture applications. The companies will collaborate to increase the stability and performance of RNA technology from GreenLight in order to meet the increasing demand by growers, consumers and the food industry for more sustainable pest control solutions.

“We are very excited to be able to bring ABN’s state-of-the-art, commercially proven stabilization and delivery technology together with high performing RNA solutions from GreenLight Biosciences,” said Frank DeGennaro, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced BioNutrition. “We are committed to using our proprietary technology platform to create sustainable solutions for the agriculture industry.”

ABN has developed an extensive platform of stabilization technologies that significantly improve and extend the viability of a broad range of bioactive materials across the agriculture, human nutrition and biopharma industries. The ABN team works collaboratively with partners to adapt its proprietary technology platform to stabilize, protect, and deliver sensitive bioactives. ABN's technology enables partners to enhance their products in a way that improves performance and value.

“We are committed to collaborations that accelerate our efforts and expand our reach. We are pleased to be partnering with ABN on some of the technical solutions needed to enter additional market segments,” said Mick Messman, Chief Commercial Officer of GreenLight Biosciences. GreenLight is rapidly expanding its internal discovery, development and commercialization capability to bring high performing targeted bio-control solutions to the market.

GreenLight recently launched GreenWorX™, a proprietary platform enabling the cost-effective production of RNA solutions for agricultural uses. GreenLight is advancing a targeted biocontrol product for insect protection on potatoes that is highly effective while being safe to beneficial insects like pollinators. GreenLight also has multiple projects in early stages of development to bring effective biocontrol solutions to additional pest problems across multiple crops and countries.

About Advanced BioNutrition Corp. (ABN)

Founded in 2001 in Columbia, Maryland, ABN (www.ABN-corp.com) is a world-class technology provider focused on offering environmentally sustainable and science-based stabilization and delivery solutions to a variety of industries, including Human Health & Nutrition, Agriculture, and Biopharma. ABN's research team of biologists, chemists, food scientists, agronomists, and engineers works collaboratively alongside customers to adapt the company's proprietary technologies to resolve specific product issues and formulation challenges to better stabilize, protect, and deliver a wide range of sensitive bioactives. ABN's innovative solutions enable its partners to enhance their products in ways that improve performance and value.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

GreenLight is a bio-performance company with a unique, cell-free production platform that delivers high-performing RNA solutions to human, plant and animal challenges. GreenLight develops RNA products for plant and life science applications, and collaborates with industry leaders to advance vaccine development, pandemic preparation, crop management, and plant protection. The cutting-edge, natural platform delivers higher-quality RNA at a lower cost and higher speed than was ever before possible. The GreenLight team values diversity, inclusion, and equality and promises to use collaboration to remain scientifically imaginative and passionately focused on making a difference in the world. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.