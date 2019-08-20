Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in Orlando, Florida, for Tyler’s Versatrans Routing & Planning™ solution. The school district will use several Versatrans modules including e-Link, Onscreen, My Stop, and Triptracker to manage its fleet of school buses.

OCPS is the fourth largest school district in the state and includes 196 schools serving a student population of 69,000. OCPS underwent an extensive RFP process to evaluate vendors that would help bring efficiency in routing and product integration to the district. After evaluating several solutions, OCPS selected Tyler because of its company strength and Versatrans for its product-rich features.

“Being such a large district, we needed a comprehensive solution that could effectively manage our staff, our schools, and our extensive fleet of school buses and drivers in a streamlined way,” said Jeffrey Strobach, enterprise project manager for OCPS. “We were impressed by all of the features of Tyler’s Versatrans solutions that will work together to deliver exactly what we need, meeting the needs of our staff, parents and students. We look forward to working with Tyler on the implementation to bring much needed efficiency to our district.”

Tyler’s Versatrans Routing & Planning solution will equip OCPS with comprehensive core features and robust reporting tools, helping to improve the district’s overall efficiency. OCPS can use the Versatrans e-Link online student transportation portal to keep parents well informed about transportation issues. The tool also offers parents an easy-to-use interface so they can obtain information securely online. E-Link works together with the Versatrans My Stop mobile app to display the location of the user’s assigned school bus, as well as the estimated time of arrival to his or her stop. Versatrans Onscreen will integrate with the district’s GPS data to give visibility to all vehicle locations and offer real-time data on driver activity and on time performance. Finally, Versatrans Triptracker will help the district schedule and plan field trips simply and easily, managing aspects like trip request, fulfillment, staffing, administration, and billing all through a single portal. Triptracker also allows for email notifications to keep approvals moving and eliminates the need for paper-based requests.

“We’re pleased that Orange County Public Schools has selected several modules within Versatrans,” said Ted Thien, vice president of Tyler’s transportation solutions group. “Each will work together to bring a wealth of information concerning school bus routing to staff, parents, and students so that OCPS can better serve its community. Having been the standard for small and medium-sized districts for more than 15 years, the addition of OCPS solidifies Tyler’s presence in the largest school districts.”

Tyler’s routing products are used by approximately 30% of the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. including Portland Public Schools in Oregon and Dallas Independent School District in Texas. Its routing products are also used in all Canadian provinces and by the entire province of British Columbia.

Tyler recently became the largest provider of school transportation management solutions, which include its Versatrans and Traversa solutions. The company has more than 2,000 active school districts and bus contractors in the U.S. and Canada.

