Alpharank and MeridianLink Announce Integration Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpharank, Inc., the leading provider of Growth and Outcome Measurement to banks and credit unions, announced a new integration partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. Independent banks and credit unions now will enjoy out-of-the-box integration to attract new accounts as efficiently as possible.

“We are thrilled to partner with MeridianLink and their industry-leading account origination platform,” says Brian Ley, Founder and CEO, Alpharank. “As financial institutions deploy digital growth strategies centered around MeridianLink, it’s more important than ever to properly measure the outcome.”

“We are very excited to be working with Alpharank and their measurement platform,” said Tim Nguyen, Co-founder, and CEO, MeridianLink. “It’s important that our customers know how their acquisition efforts are impacting the bottom line.”

“We're working with Alpharank to analyze the efficacy of our digital marketing efforts and improve the production of our MeridianLink Express Account process," said Jim Allen, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of SAFE Credit Union, $3 Billion in assets and 235,000 members. “We recognize that to be a leader in our industry, and in our members' wallets, we must rely on fast-paced, and insightful analysis to make better informed decisions.”

About Alpharank

Alpharank provides innovative Outcome Measurement to banks and credit unions to enable them to meet growth targets. Alpharank continues to add pre-integrations to account opening solutions. Institutions can now measure their digital growth efforts through the lens of Net Present Value for each new depositor. Alpharank integrates data from the digital advertising channels, core transaction data and account origination to provide the metrics that mean the most for the health of the institution. Based in Redwood City, CA, Alpharank is dedicated to helping organizations understand the profitability of their strategies. For more information, please visit alpharank.io.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.