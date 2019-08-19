Harris Williams Advises ComputerEase Software on Its Sale to Deltek

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised ComputerEase Software (ComputerEase) on its sale to Deltek. ComputerEase develops integrated construction accounting, project management and field-to-office software for contractors. The transaction was led by Tyler Dewing, Priyanka Naithani, Scott Reinig and Ryan Costa of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group and Mike Hogan of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“Under the leadership of Bob Mattlin, founder, and John Meibers, president, ComputerEase has emerged as a go-to solution for construction accounting and project management software for contractors across trades,” said Tyler Dewing, a managing director at Harris Williams. “ComputerEase is pursuing a massive market opportunity, as contractors of all sizes are rapidly adopting software and payroll solutions to help manage their business, improve financial performance and monitor profitability and performance of projects in real time.”

“The sale of ComputerEase to Deltek highlights the continued commitment of the construction industry to adopt new software solutions across the project lifecycle,” added Mike Hogan, a managing director at Harris Williams. “While the industry has historically lagged in technology adoption, the improved user experience that ComputerEase can deliver – whether in the office on a PC, or in the field on mobile devices – combined with continually rising labor and raw material costs, have catalyzed accelerated software adoption to increase worker productivity, reduce project delays and enhance workplace safety.”

ComputerEase was founded in 1983 from a blended knowledge of accounting and construction. The company was built to provide software that improves the way contractors run their businesses – meeting the unique and evolving challenges of the construction industry. Since that time, ComputerEase has grown to become an industry leader in delivering innovative construction management and accounting solutions to contractors of all sizes. Today, more than 6,000 contractors rely on ComputerEase to streamline their operations and increase profits.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is a leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. The company’s industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue.

