Teledyne Awarded $22 Million Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Instruments, Inc., has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center to supply autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and related monitoring and communications acoustic systems. The initial 2019 value of the contract is approximately $5.4 million. The award has a maximum value of $22.2 million through December 2024, if all contract options are exercised.

Autonomous underwater vehicles are capable of carrying out complex survey missions for commercial, scientific and defense applications. Teledyne AUVs’ modular architecture enables sensors to be easily integrated and battery packs to be exchanged in the field. In addition to powered, self-propelled AUVs, Teledyne provides a wide range of autonomous profiling floats, variable-buoyancy autonomous gliding vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles and inspection-class remotely operating vehicles (ROVs).

“For more than a decade, Teledyne has been the leading provider of autonomous underwater gliding vehicles to the U.S. Government,” said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are exceptionally pleased now to have received our first significant order from the U.S. Navy for Teledyne’s self-propelled autonomous underwater vehicles.”

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

