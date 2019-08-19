Walmart and BuzzFeed’s Tasty Stir Together Meal Planning, List Making and Grocery Shopping in One Easy Solution: Shoppable Recipes

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and BuzzFeed’s Tasty are today serving up a new, first-of-its-kind feature – shoppable recipes. Now, customers can add the entire ingredient list from a menu of 4,000 of those mesmerizing Tasty videos right to their Walmart Online Grocery carts with one click. From there, they can place their order for pickup from more than 2,500 stores nationwide or have the groceries delivered to their homes from more than 1,100 stores across the country.

“Finding that perfect recipe, creating a grocery list and finally getting to the store can keep any chef out of the kitchen,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “We’re excited to create a fun solution that feeds customers appetites to put time back in their busy schedules all while saving money with Walmart’s everyday low prices.”

The new Shoppable Recipes feature provides a seamless grocery experience for Tasty iOS app users, giving them quick access to delicious ingredients for more than 4,000 recipes. From the Tasty app, users are directed to the Walmart Grocery app or www.Walmart.com/Grocery, where they can view what’s in their cart, purchase the ingredients and schedule their groceries for either curbside pickup at a local Walmart or at-home delivery. Orders can be picked up or delivered as soon as the same day. With geo-specific capabilities to map a recipe’s ingredients to the products available at the closest Walmart location, the feature ensures that customers can access the exact items they need to whip together that tasty Tasty recipe. Picky eaters are also accommodated - customers can swap items within the Tasty app based on their preferences, be it price, brand, quantity, organic or other dietary preferences.

“From watching a mesmerizing Tasty video to cooking it in your own kitchen, the missing link is buying the ingredients. More than two-thirds of our audience have made a Tasty recipe and 90 percent of American live within ten miles of a Walmart store, so we’re excited to build upon our partnership with Walmart and provide a new feature that will solve the pain point of grocery shopping and make it even easier for our audience to cook their favorite Tasty recipes,” said Ben Kaufman, BuzzFeed’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The Shoppable Recipes feature is the latest addition to BuzzFeed and Walmart’s delicious partnership, which includes a Tasty kitchenware line featuring non-stick cookware, high-quality bakeware, kitchen gadgets, and accessories that has sold more than 4 million units since launching in March 2018. Later this year, Walmart is also launching Tasty branded licensed products within the Celebrations, Dry Grocery, Deli and Frozen Meats departments, among others.

Shoppable recipes is powered by the Northfork platform which seamlessly integrates Walmart’s website and app with Tasty’s recipe content. This feature is the first of many upgrades to the Tasty app that will continue to deepen Tasty’s partnership with Walmart and sweeten the shopping experience for the Tasty audience.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About BuzzFeed:

BuzzFeed is the world’s leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world’s largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.