HyperX FURY DDR4 Memory Now Shipping in Alienware Aurora R9 PCs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today HyperX, a leading gaming memory supplier, announced that HyperX FURY DDR4 memory will be offered in Alienware’s new Alienware Aurora R9 PCs. HyperX will provide 2666MHz, 2933MHz and 3200Mhz memory that includes Alienware factory optimized module configurations supporting system builds up to 64GB. Known for its stylish heat spreader design, heat dissipation and ease of use, HyperX FURY DDR4 memory includes Alienware factory optimized overclocking profiles for all Alienware Aurora R9 PCs.

“Alienware and HyperX are two brands that are passionate about helping gamers achieve ultimate performance. The Alienware Aurora R9 desktop combined with the HyperX FURY memory does just that,” said Chris Sutphen, Director of Gaming Marketing at Dell. “It creates a seamless fit that helps generate a world-class gaming experience.”

“HyperX is excited to be chosen as Alienware’s memory supplier and to ship HyperX FURY DDR4 memory in Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming PC platforms,” said Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX. “HyperX is committed to providing the highest quality DDR4 memory in gaming systems and looks forward to meeting the exceptional standards of Alienware and gamers around the world.”

Availability

HyperX FURY DDR4 memory is now available through Alienware.com. One hundred percent factory tested at speed, dependable HyperX FURY DDR4 Memory Optimized for Alienware Aurora 9 PCs offers the best of both worlds with extreme performance and reliability.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com.

