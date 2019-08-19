Satuit Technologies Expands Marketing Automation Integrations with SharpSpring Partnership

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satuit Technologies is excited to announce that it has partnered with SharpSpring, an industry leading cloud-based marketing tool to further expand the choices for e-marketing tool integration. Clients who use SatuitCRM plug-in for SharpSpring will eliminate duplicate contact lists, save time compiling and managing new lists and benefit from increased visibility of marketing activities within CRM. Contact lead scores display prominently on contact lists and on the contact form and lead follow up activities are easily managed.

With SharpSpring integration, users maintain one marketing contact database. Using the power of SatuitCRM Saved Views and Filtering, users can easily segment and updates lists within CRM so your marketing messages reach targeted contacts. With SharpSpring, your marketing team can effortlessly create, send, and track complex email campaigns and tie those results to lead generation within SatuitCRM.

SharpSpring continues to show that it is a leading choice in the cloud-based marketing automation space by winning not one, but three major industry awards so far in 2019.

"We first learned about SharpSpring from one of our clients and were very impressed with the features of their marketing automation offerings. We are pleased to make SharpSpring part of our fully integrated e-marketing suite," says Satuit's CEO Karen Maguire.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of cloud-based and On-Premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.