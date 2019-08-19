ADTRAN to Invest in Egypt to Create a Better Broadband Experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced an agreement with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to work on a joint manufacturing program in Egypt to deliver ADTRAN’s market-leading fiber products for Egypt and the region. A signing ceremony was held today at the AOI headquarters and was attended by executives from both companies, leading network operators, government ministers and industry leaders.

“ADTRAN has consistently delivered superior technology to market that clearly shows unmatched domain experience and a commitment to helping network operators around the world achieve their fiber broadband goals,” said Lt. General Abdul Moneim Al-Tarras, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization. “This partnership will enable us to create new opportunities for ADTRAN, AOI and our customers as the demand for Gigabit broadband accelerates in our region.”

As part of an initial focus, the team will work on ADTRAN’s fiber access portfolio, including its award-winning XGS-PON, GPON and other SD-Access solutions. AOI is a leading manufacturer in the region and partners with companies in a diverse range of fields including electronics, renewable energy, automotive and aeronautics.

“The technical expertise of the AOI, as well as its experience of working with other technology leaders, make them an ideal partner for ADTRAN in the region,” ADTRAN Senior Vice President of Global Operations Ron Centis said. “Network operators around the world are rapidly moving to Gigabit and 10G as the demand from commercial, industrial and residential customers increases to support business and consumer applications and services. We look forward to serving this growing market.”

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.