REPEAT/Halo Announces Partnership with ilo to Sell CBD Products Utilizing DabTabs Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce a collaboration with ilo Vapor™ (“ilo”) to launch Levätä™, an alternative wellness brand focused on utilizing DabTabs™ technology to create a unique measured dose cannabinoid (“CBD”) consumption solution. Levätä™ CBD dosables are infused with precise percentages of CBD and botanically derived terpenes, allowing consumers to accurately control and measure their CBD consumption. To compliment the experience, the Levätä™ collection will also include a vape pen styled device custom made for DabTabs™ dosables, which utilizes the DabTabs™ Go technology developed by ilo.

The volumetric accuracy of Levätä™ CBD dosables ensures that consumers can precisely measure their consumption through accurate dosing, another effort towards helping to standardize dosing in a growing industry.

Halo expects to begin sales of the Levätä™ collection to retailers in October, leveraging its direct sales force in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Halo also intends to increase sales of Levätä through the online retail marketplaces and by partnering large distributors of cannabis peripherals in the United States and Europe.

“Consumers of cannabinoid products are becoming increasingly passionate about the wellness benefits of CBD,” said Michael Lindars, CEO and Co-Founder of ilo. “The ability to merge our flagship product, DabTabs™ dosables, with CBD is the first of many strategic moves to introduce true, clean vaporization into this developing wellness space. We are excited about working with Halo to expand the reach of our DabTabs™ technology.”

“The CBD market is becoming a larger focus for us,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo. “We are excited to offer the Levätä™ collection, as we look to strengthen and diversify our revenue base through the sale of innovative CBD products.”

ABOUT HALO

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the Bophelo strategic partnership. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative, branded, and private label products across multiple product categories.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT Ilo Vapor™

Founded in 2016, ilo Vapor™, a division of Iconic Ventures Inc., has been quietly developing groundbreaking new technology for cannabis consumption, engineering innovative products that deliver unparalleled vaporization experiences. ilo Vapor is a Portland, Oregon based technology, brand, and product development company that engineers patent-pending vaporization technology solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, Halo’s launch of Levätä™ CBD dosables in the United States and Europe.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.