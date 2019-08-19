Brooks Running Company and Locally to Begin Offering Same-Day Delivery to Runners

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooks Running Company and Locally will partner to launch Same-Day Delivery to runners in 10 markets across the United States on Aug. 22 to get performance running product onto feet and into hands fast. Brooks will be the first running brand to offer same-day delivery partnering with Locally and local running stores in this way. In addition to the 10 original Same-Day Delivery markets, Locally will begin offering the service in 25 additional U.S. cities.

“We know that for many runners, going for a run can depend on having the right gear on hand at any point in the day, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Locally to offer Same-Day Delivery in cities throughout the U.S.,” said Brooks Running VP of U.S. Specialty Retail Accounts Rick Wilhelm. “In addition to delivering gear to runners within 24 hours, Same-Day Delivery will create new sales for our specialty running accounts by introducing new customers to their local stores.”

Runners will be able to shop on BrooksRunning.com and find available inventory at local specialty running stores using Locally software. The local store will fulfill the order and deliver it via one of Locally’s delivery partners, Deliv or Postmates. The first 1,000 runners to place an order for Same-Day Delivery in the 10 launch cities will receive free delivery using a promo code that will be available via Brooks’ social and email channels. After that point and outside of those cities, runners will have the option to pay a delivery fee—which starts at $5 and depends on proximity to the store—to have their gear arrive within the day, often within hours. Exact delivery times and cost will depend on the runner’s proximity to the store, store operating hours and the time of day the order is placed.

“We built Locally to help brands and retailers work together to delight shoppers,” said Locally President Mike Massey. “We’re so excited to work with Brooks to push the platform towards its ultimate goal: true on-demand shopping with nearby in-store pickup and Same-Day Delivery options.”

The launch cities include:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Chicago

Houston

Minneapolis

New York

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington

As the Same-Day Delivery launch partner for Locally, Brooks will initially be the first running brand to offer its service to runners. Brooks and Locally will evaluate how to increase the number of cities they make the service available in.

In addition to offering the Same-Day Delivery service to runners, Brooks’ partnership with Locally allows runners to locate performance running gear at stores near their homes, driving sales for local retailers. Other Brooks investments to help bolster sell-through at retail include developing an award-winning customer service team, launching the Fast Track application which allows store associates to drop-ship Brooks product to runners and more.

For more information on Brooks’ Same-Day Delivery options, visit brooksrunning.com.

About Brooks Running Company

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks’ purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating innovative gear designed to keep runners running longer, farther and faster. This purpose is supported by Brooks’ Run Happy philosophy, a quest to celebrate and champion the sport of running and all runners everywhere. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning), Facebook (www.facebook.com/brooksrunning) and Instagram (@brooksrunning).

About Locally

Locally’s platform connects online shoppers with nearby, in-store inventory availability for in-store pickup or same-day delivery. Locally works with over 200 brand partners and 6000 retailers in over 1,500 cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Founded in 2015, Locally is based in New Orleans, LA, with offices in New York City, Baltimore, and Boston. For more information, please visit locally.com/about or at linkedin.com/company/locally-com.