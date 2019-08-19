Spearhead Group Inc. Joins 8x8 Channel Program as Master Agent to Deliver X Series Solutions to Mid-Market and Enterprise Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced that Spearhead Group Inc. is now a Master Agent for 8x8. Spearhead is an IT consulting company that helps enterprise customers select and acquire managed IT infrastructure and telecom services. The partnership with 8x8 provides Spearhead’s agents with a competitive portfolio from 8x8’s technology platform for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and video offerings including mix-and-match bundling of 8x8 X Series solutions.

“Spearhead is hired by our clients to be a leading technology and infrastructure expert,” said Faisal Chaudhry, CEO of Spearhead. “We became an 8x8 Master Agent because of their unified cloud communications platform to provide the integrated experience our customers are demanding. 8x8 has the experience and resources we need to provide the right solution.”

“We are excited to have Spearhead as an 8x8 Master Agent as they already know how to work closely with our sales team to execute deals and have an impressive win rate with 8x8 X Series solutions. We’re working together on several large opportunities and look forward to continuing a fruitful relationship,” said John DeLozier, 8x8 Global Channel Chief. “Our channel partners are showing a continued willingness to partner with 8x8 on large deals and ongoing confidence as we deliver strong bookings growth with our go-to-market replacement of legacy and single point solution providers.”

2019 has been a year of growth for 8x8’s channel program with hundreds of new partners joining the program quarterly, ongoing Elev8 Day co-marketing events, expansion of marketing investments and increased bookings. Specifically, channel bookings grew 86 percent year-over-year in 8x8’s first quarter of fiscal 2020. Recently, 8x8 introduced its Elev8 Partner Program, the next phase in an expanding channel strategy aimed at delivering unmatched support and value for 8x8’s partner community. In February, the company launched the 8x8 PartnerXchange portal, which enables channel partners to effectively and efficiently manage their 8x8-related business and drive sales of 8x8 solutions.

