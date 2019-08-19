U.S. Department of Energy extends AECOM-led joint venture contract to manage tank operations at the Hanford Site for up to 12 months

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of River Protection in Richland, Wash., intends to extend the current tank operations contract with AECOM-led Washington River Protection Solutions LLC. The approximate US$725 million extension will run up to 12 months, from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020. The estimated value of the contract extension will be added in AECOM’s backlog in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

“ We are thrilled the DOE has announced its intent to extend Washington River Protection Solutions’ contract,” said John Vollmer, president of AECOM’s Management Services group. “ This extension will enable our team at Hanford to continue its important work to reduce risk to the Columbia River by safely managing high level tank waste and preparing feed for the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant.”

During the contract extension period, the AECOM-led joint venture will safely and efficiently manage retrieval and treatment of radioactive tank waste to protect the Hanford Site. AECOM has a long history of supporting the DOE at the Hanford Site and extensive experience in liquid waste disposition. “ We look forward to continuing our support of the DOE, partnering with them to make progress in this vital cleanup mission and reducing the state of Washington’s environmental risk,” said Mark Whitney, executive vice president and general manager of AECOM’s Nuclear and Environment strategic business unit.

Washington River Protection Solutions is a team of companies led by AECOM with partner Atkins. The dedicated subcontractor for the contract is Orano.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

