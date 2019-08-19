KBRA Assigns AA Rating and Stable Outlook to Narragansett Bay Commission Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Narragansett Bay Commission Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan.
Issuer: Narragansett Bay Commission
Assigned
Rating
Outlook
Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)
Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan
AA
Stable
The rating action is based on KBRA’s U.S. Municipal Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following six rating determinants identified therein:
- Management
- Legal Mechanics & Security Provisions
- Service Area & Economy
- System Characteristics
- Financial metrics
- Debt Structure & Capital Plan Requirements
To read the report, click here.
