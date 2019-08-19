KBRA Assigns AA Rating and Stable Outlook to Narragansett Bay Commission Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Narragansett Bay Commission Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan.

Issuer: Narragansett Bay Commission Assigned Rating Outlook Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Phase III Facilities WIFIA Loan AA Stable

The rating action is based on KBRA’s U.S. Municipal Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following six rating determinants identified therein:

Management

Legal Mechanics & Security Provisions

Service Area & Economy

System Characteristics

Financial metrics

Debt Structure & Capital Plan Requirements

