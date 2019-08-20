Rootstock Software® Selects Eigenherd as Strategic Partner in DACH Region

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce Platform and designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, today announced a partnership with Eigenherd GmbH. This consulting firm will help respond to the tremendous demand for Rootstock Cloud ERP in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the DACH region of Europe.

“The DACH region represents a booming market for Rootstock Cloud ERP,” said Andreas Daum, Rootstock’s sales director for the DACH region. “We’re thrilled to partner with Eigenherd, as it has the skills and expertise we need to keep pace with demand. Together, we’ll attend the Salesforce Basecamp in Hamburg, Germany on August 27 and meet with companies to discuss their ERP and CRM needs. We’ve already begun to introduce Rootstock into key vertical markets, including automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, and transportation.”

Eigenherd is a well-known Salesforce consulting partner. For Rootstock, Eigenherd will provide consulting and integration on all levels of client projects. It can also assist with IT architecture, end-to-end business process optimization, best practice implementation, custom development, and other strategic consulting functions.

“European clients are ready for modern alternatives to legacy ERP systems,” said Paul Herrmann, founder of Eigenherd GmbH. “The combination of ERP and CRM capabilities deployed on the Salesforce Platform offers companies a 360-degree view of their customers and entire operations. We’re delighted to help bring Rootstock ERP and Salesforce expertise to the DACH region.”

Eigenherd has offices in Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Munich. Its clients range from mid-market to enterprise in a variety of industries.

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition. To learn more, please visit www.rootstock.com.