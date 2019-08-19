CloudScale Capital Partners Invests in RiverMeadow Software

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC, today announced that it has made a secondary investment in fast-growing multi-cloud migration leader RiverMeadow Software, Inc. As part of the investment, CloudScale Partner Matt Bross will join RiverMeadow’s Technical Advisory Board.

“ We are excited to be working with RiverMeadow,” said Stephen Diamond managing partner of CloudScale Capital Partners. “ The company’s deep service expertise and comprehensive migration platform enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively migrate complex workloads to all private and public clouds.”

“ I am very pleased to welcome CloudScale to our investor base,” said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow. “ Matt Bross and the rest of the CloudScale team bring tremendous experience that will be very valuable as we continue to scale our business worldwide.”

CloudScale Capital Partners invests in early growth-stage companies in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, edge computing and the internet of things. Matt Bross is a well-known industry visionary who is passionate about harnessing new technology development and driving next-generation service innovations. He has a distinguished career including serving as Chief Technology Officer for Williams Communications, British Telecom (BT) and Huawei.

About CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC

CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC is a Silicon Valley-based, global Venture Capital firm that invests in early-growth stage opportunities in cloud computing, analytics, AI, blockchain and the internet of things (IoT). It backs disruptive companies solving the problems associated with mass scale. CloudScale’s portfolio includes Wasabi Technologies, Callsign, Robin.io, Trunomi, RiverMeadow Software and Edgeworx. For more information, visit www.cloudscalecapital.com.

About RiverMeadow

RiverMeadow provides an integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud migration platform and services to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. For more information, visit www.rivermeadow.com or follow the company on Twitter at @RiverMeadow1 and LinkedIn.