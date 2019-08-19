Harbor Yard Amphitheater Selects Aramark as the Food and Beverage Provider

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Yard Amphitheater (HYA) announced today it is partnering with Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) to manage food and beverage services at the new concert venue on the Long Island Sound in Bridgeport, CT. Working closely with Harbor Yard, Aramark will develop a fresh and exciting food and beverage program that enhances the concert-goers experience with local, on-trend and great-tasting menu options and amenities.

Aramark’s experience runs the full gamut of music venue concessions and facilities management. As provider for more than 150 sports and entertainment venues, Aramark has hosted nearly every kind of music experience and setting. Aramark provides Harbor Yard with the expertise and insight for creating a successful food and beverage experience.

“We’re excited to partner with the Harbor Yard team and are honored to have been selected as the Amphitheater’s food and beverage provider,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment division. “We look forward to working with HYA to deliver a lineup of dynamic food and beverage options that complement the overall venue experience, offering something for everyone.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Aramark to the HYA family,” said Howard Saffan, principal of the Harbor Yard Amphitheater. “Aramark is the perfect fit. The Aramark team understands the need for quality, service and innovation, while focusing on locally sourced suppliers.”

Aramark will be responsible for general concessions, clubs, suites and onsite catering as well as special events. “Aramark creates unique food experiences that exceed expectations. That is exactly what we strive for at HYA; a premier entertainment experience memorable for all,” added Saffan.

The Harbor Yard Amphitheater, in association with Live Nation Entertainment and the City of Bridgeport will be ready to rock in 2020.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.