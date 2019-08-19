VirTrial Partners with ACRP to Provide ‘Virtual Trial Capable’ Training and Certificate Program Free to ACRP Members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirTrial today announced a training and certificate program to help clinical research professionals prepare for hybrid decentralized clinical trials (DCT) which include a combination of virtual and in-person visits. The program is free to all members of ACRP (The Association of Clinical Research Professionals) domestically and abroad.

VirTrial is a telehealth platform provider that enables virtual visits to reduce the burden on patients and improve efficiencies for sites. The platform is available on any device, including patients’ personal devices (Apple, Android, tablet, and/or computer) and works with any research site. It combines video, text, and email for clinical trial sites to easily address specific patient and study needs in a secure environment.

The new training program includes four brief modules clinical research professionals complete to gain a certificate from VirTrial as ‘Virtual Trial Capable.’ Participants will then receive a Virtual Trial Capable certificate and badge used by sites to notify sponsors, and CROs.

“As a dedicated partner of ACRP, VirTrial is committed to supporting clinical research professionals and site sustainability,” said VirTrial CEO, Mark Hanley. “We are turning the threat of site-less trials into an opportunity by embracing technology and providing training for clinical researchers on how to use it to their advantage. Our target goal is to train 30,000 members and 9,000 sites on virtual trials.”

“Most future protocols will include a telemedicine component and we want to help ensure our members are prepared to handle that,” said ACRP Executive Director, Jim Kremidas. “I’m thrilled VirTrial is stepping up to provide this valuable training to our members who are searching for ways to prepare for the transition to using telemedicine in clinical research.”

For more information on the Virtual Trial Capable Certification program, go to https://virtrial.com/research-sites/.

About VirTrial

VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The platform offers a patient management program that combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually creating a hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. Our patient management program allows sites to create efficient automated messaging. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Apple, Android, tablet and/or computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure, cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.

VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.

About ACRP

In clinical research, people are everything. ACRP raises clinical research standards and accelerates careers. Better people. Better results. www.acrpnet.org.