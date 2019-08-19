Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and MaineHealth Form Joint Venture to Deliver High-Quality Health Care Services

PORTLAND & SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine and MaineHealth today announced the two organizations will be collaborating on a joint venture with the intent to offer Medicare Advantage health insurance plans for 2020 under the Anthem | MaineHealth brand. This joint venture effort, named AMH Health, LLC, will bring together the core strengths of the region’s leading health care system and health insurer, their brand recognition, as well as their expertise in providing a comprehensive approach to care that will support Maine seniors in their healthy aging.

“Anthem looks forward to working with MaineHealth on this collaborative effort because both of our organizations are committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities and people we serve,” said Tomas Orozco, President of Anthem’s Medicare East Region. “This joint venture aims to make it easier for Maine seniors to receive high-quality, affordable health care in their communities through a broad network of care providers offering a wide range of services.”

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and MaineHealth will make Medicare Advantage insurance plans available to seniors during this fall’s annual enrollment period. Medicare Advantage plans have been growing rapidly in popularity since they were first offered to consumers in 2005. They offer the same medical coverage as Original Medicare, also known as Part A and Part B, while adding a cap on out-of-pocket expenses and often including access to additional health care services.

With more than 80 years of experience in Maine, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been working with all stakeholders in the health care system to ensure Mainers are leading their healthiest lives. Anthem has also been a committed member of the community, through associate volunteering and investing more than $1 million last year to local organizations working to foster healthy communities.

“Forging partnerships that aim to improve the health of Mainers is central to MaineHealth’s vision of ‘working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,’ and this collaboration has that potential,” said Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth. “This venture creates a provider-sponsored health plan focused on quality care, patient experience, and access to care that will drive unprecedented value for Maine beneficiaries. It will be structured to promote longer-term, more beneficial patient/provider relationships. The potential for healthier patients, and thus healthier communities, is great.”

As a not-for-profit family of providers and health care organizations, MaineHealth is committed to the health and well-being of the people it serves. MaineHealth is the largest health care organization in northern New England and is recognized as one of the nation’s top integrated health care delivery networks, dedicated not only to providing great care, but also investing in the health and wellbeing of the 1.1 million people living in its service area.

For more information about this joint venture effort, individuals can call (855) 769-0944 or visit https://mainehealth.org/medicare-advantage.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans of Maine, Inc. and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About MaineHealth

MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system consisting of eight local hospital systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies and more than 1,500 employed and independent physicians working together through an Accountable Care Organization. With more than 19,000 employees, MaineHealth is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. It includes Franklin Memorial Hospital/Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington, LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Maine Behavioral Healthcare in South Portland, MaineHealth Care at Home in Saco, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., NorDx in Scarborough, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital in Rockport and Belfast, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford, Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook and Stephens Memorial Hospital/Western Maine Health Care in Norway. MaineHealth Affiliates include Maine General Health in Augusta and Waterville, Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. It is also a significant stakeholder in the MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization in Portland.