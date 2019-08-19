RS Energy Group Announces Another Industry-First Solution, Leading High-Tech in Energy

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS Energy Group (RSEG) has released its newest, visionary solution, RS Next™.

“RS Next™ gives you the power of prediction through RSEG’s dynamic, high-speed technology,” says RS Energy Group’s President and co-CEO, Manuj Nikhanj. “RSEG’s relentless commitment to high-fidelity analytics and agile, sophisticated software is at the epicenter of everything we do. This is an emerging technology solution that will transform the way our clients evaluate, acquire and develop future assets.”

RS Next™ is the culmination of 20 years of RSEG’s industry expertise and intellectual property (IP) delivered alongside a rigorous software development and data science-driven strategy. The unique value to clients is the ability to reengineer conventional workflows and decision-making processes from weeks and months to minutes and seconds.

“RS Next™ further exploits RSEG’s augmented analytics program,” explains RS Energy Group’s co-CEO Jim Jarrell. “Partnering with RSEG accelerates our clients’ business by enabling them to spend more time analyzing, making decisions and executing on critical growth strategies with more accuracy and transparency than the market has ever seen.”

About RS Energy Group

RS Energy Group (RSEG) empowers decisions with innovative technology backed by over 20 years of industry experience delivering advanced analytics and forensic research. Since 1998, RSEG’s dedicated team of engineers, economists, geologists, developers, CFA charterholders, data scientists and mathematicians has provided integrated, thorough and objective analysis to institutional investors, private equity firms and corporate clients. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, RSEG is a privately-held company with additional offices in Houston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Winchester, UK.

