FinFit Announces Partnership with Execupay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 125,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, today announced a partnership with Execupay, the leading privately-owned provider of HR and payroll services and software. FinFit’s platform is now available to more than 70,000 Execupay clients, offering complete access to a suite of essential tools and resources to improve employees’ financial well-being.

FinFit is the only national provider that offers three powerful solutions within a single platform: financial education, early wage access, as well as credit and banking resources. FinFit’s seamless integration with the Execupay software means that there is no administrative overhead for Execupay clients.

Execupay has been a trusted leader in providing payroll and HR Solutions for both small and medium sized businesses since 1974, covering payroll, time and labor management, talent acquisition, talent management, and more for thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Execupay combines innovative products with white glove customer service to empower customers, allowing them to focus on growing their business.

“ FinFit supports Execupay’s mission to enable employers to grow their businesses and achieve positive ROI. We provide support and guide employees down the path to financial stability, allowing them to refocus on work,” said David Kilby, President of FinFit. “ We are proud to offer a variety of solutions to support all employees, regardless of their location or tenure. We are here to improve employees’ financial well-being and decrease stress levels, and we’re proud to work with the Execupay organization and their clients to help them create positive, healthy workplaces and workforces.”

As a comprehensive financial wellness program, FinFit offers unique, easy to use personal finance tools that are tailored to each employee’s unique situation. The tools include personalized financial assessments, online education tools and resources, student loan services, an early wage access solution, game-based education, budgeting apps, as well as credit and banking resources to assist the 75 percent of Americans who do not have enough money saved for unexpected expenses.

“ Our clients work hard to run successful businesses and retain top talent,” said Scott Abramson, VP of Sales & Marketing at Execupay. “ Our goal is to lessen the administrative burden for our clients – our partnership with FinFit adds huge value for our clients and requires zero work on their end.”

FinFit provides a holistic solution for companies nationwide in order to help their employees become more financially stable and increase workplace productivity. FinFit helps to eliminate the stress caused by personal financial challenges, providing a path to realistic solutions.

For more information on FinFit, please visit www.finfit.com.

About FinFit:

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation’s largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 125,000 clients. FinFit provides a self-directed online experience that helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans made by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC, that empower employees to tackle financial challenges. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

About Execupay

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Execupay provides human capital management services and solutions covering payroll, time and labor management, talent acquisition, talent management, and HR management to thousands of companies of all sizes throughout the United States. The company also licenses payroll service software and offers private label partnership opportunities. Driven by technology and innovation, Execupay is the largest privately-owned provider of payroll and human capital management software for payroll service companies in the United States and provides payroll to over 1 million employees. For additional information, call us at (210) 366-9511 or visit www.execupay.com.