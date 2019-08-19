Intelligent Spend Management: A Differentiator for Enterprises from SAP

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a highly competitive business environment where companies face the pressure to become more agile, profitable and transparent, leaders in procurement, supply chain and finance are being called upon to implement new digital strategies. In order to help companies achieve this, SAP launched its Intelligent Spend Management (ISM) strategy.

Leading analyst firm IDC states in its 2019 Predictions study that by 2022, more than 50% of Latin America's GDP will be digitalized, with growth in each industry driven by digitally enhanced relationships and operations.

Similarly, according to the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), the digitalization of Enterprise 4.0 – the next evolution of business – will be significant for all sectors of the economy. This is particularly true for Chief Financial Officers and Chief Procurement Officers, who face a new reality in terms of real-time data and analytics. Their evolved role in the business ecosystem will be vital for strategic business decisions, adding differentiating value to companies in today’s highly competitive market.

Based on this, the emergence of Intelligent Spend Management addresses customer demands for innovative solutions that simplify procurement processes, enable better control of spend and resources, and improve agility and transparency. With ISM, SAP enables procurement, supply chain, finance and IT leaders to generate value and significant savings, by expanding their spend capture across every source and every category while leveraging the best-in-class cloud-based SAP solutions:

An example of a successful ISM implementation, KIO Networks, is a mission-critical IT company with more than 17 years in the Mexican market and operations in Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Spain. KIO developed a strong ISM strategy to more efficiently manage their travel expenses and procurement processes, as well as their relationships with suppliers and external workers. All this with the purpose of budgeting projects more efficiently and achieving client success with greater speed.

José Luis Cruz, Chief Procurement Officer of KIO Networks, commented: "As a technology services company, we are constantly looking for suppliers that provide us with a comprehensive view of all spend data, and thanks to SAP we have visibility from contracting and deliverables to time to payments for services – all based on transparency and accuracy.”

Eric Rossati, Director of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass in Mexico, said: "Our world is moving faster than ever before. Facing the unprecedented transformation of the procurement function, SAP aims to provide our customers with digital tools that help them automate and make their processes more transparent, so they can focus on their business strategies. With ISM, we help companies infuse intelligence into their spend from end-to-end with the industry-leading solutions from SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass and SAP Concur – all in compliance with current legislation.”

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About KIO Networks

We are one of the most innovative IT companies in Latin America, founded in 2002, with 100% Mexican capital. We provide mission-critical IT services, operating 40 Data Centers, with the highest standards in security, availability and density in the region, with presence in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Spain. Additionally we offer integrated IT services and solutions, for both public and private sectors, sustained in methodology, processes, tools and talent certified to provide the highest standards of service. We have 6 business units, oriented to provide service in strategic areas for organizations such as administration and operation of IT infrastructure with colocation service, complex managed hosting, virtual environment services, enterprise applications, cybersecurity and data analytics. KIO represents the essential elements of duality and redundancy, key components of the company’s services.