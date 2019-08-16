AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” for the member companies of Stewart Title Group (Stewart). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” for the parent holding company, Stewart Information Services Corporation (headquartered in Houston, TX) [NYSE: STC]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for a listing of all companies. Additionally, see AM Best’s comment on the ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale.

The ratings reflect Stewart’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These rating factors are derived from the group’s favorable levels of risk-adjusted capitalization, and its consistently profitable underwriting and investment results. Stewart also benefits from its market position as the fourth-largest title insurance writer in the United States and writing business in all 50 states, as well as its growing its international presence. This global diversification helps mitigate the concentration risk inherent to being a monoline writer of title insurance.

Stewart Title Guaranty de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. became a member of AM Best-rated Stewart on July 28, 2018, based upon the importance of its licensing in Mexico, which is necessary due to domestic regulations that do not permit branches to operate in Mexico. In addition, the company is a subsidiary of Stewart, and is fully integrated into the group via underwriting, reinsurance and claim processes, as well as through the administrative support provided by the U.S. operations.

Positive rating action may result from positive underwriting performance trends, accompanied by growth in risk-adjusted capitalization. Significant deterioration in operating performance that results in a decline in risk-adjusted capitalization may result in negative rating actions. Negative rating action also may result should the holding company experience liquidity issues or a significant increase in leverage.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been affirmed with a stable outlook for the following members of the Stewart Title Group:

Stewart Title Guaranty Company

Stewart Title Insurance Company

Stewart Title Limited

