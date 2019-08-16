AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Assurant, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb+” to the $350 million 3.7% 10 ½ -year senior unsecured notes due Feb. 22, 2030 issued by Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIZ]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Assurant and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used toward Assurant’s recently announced tender offer to fund the purchase of up to $100 million aggregate principal amount of the $375.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2034, to redeem all or a portion of the $300.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2021 and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Following this issuance and note redemptions, AM Best expects Assurant’s debt-to-total capital and adjusted debt-to-tangible capital measures to remain within AM Best’s guidelines for the company’s current rating level. In addition, AM Best expects Assurant’s interest coverage ratio to remain adequate for its ratings.

