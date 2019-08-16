Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Announces Extension of Distribution for Batiste Brand Products

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. and Church and Dwight Co., Inc agreed to extend their distribution agreement for Batiste Brand Products. Scott’s will continue to distribute all Batiste Products to specialty retailers through December 31, 2020.

Scott’s Liquid Gold CEO Mark Goldstein commented, “Since 2009, Scott’s has helped build the Batiste Brand and the United States market for dry shampoo. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue working with the amazing team at Church and Dwight and representing the world’s #1 dry shampoo.”

