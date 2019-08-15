Sunstone Management Launches LBA Sunstone Fund I, Partners with Seraph Group to Launch Additional Seed Fund

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunstone Management, a diversified capital management and investment firm based in Long Beach, Calif., has launched a new fund to facilitate the growth of startups participating in the Long Beach Accelerator™ program. The fund, designated LBA Sunstone Fund I, will offer investors an opportunity to aid exciting early-stage companies while also generating attractive returns on investment.

The Long Beach Accelerator program, the first of its kind in the City of Long Beach, is a public-private partnership between Sunstone Management, the City of Long Beach and California State University Long Beach. Expected to welcome its first cohort this fall, the accelerator will prepare early-stage tech startups to secure funding as well as provide valuable resources, including physical space, for participants. LBA Sunstone Fund I will provide critical early funding specifically for the accelerator’s most promising entrepreneurs.

“ The Long Beach Accelerator program will provide entrepreneurs with the space and mentorship they need to develop,” added John Keisler, the city's director of economic development. “ It is incredibly exciting that Long Beach will now have a place where technology entrepreneurs can exist and grow, and we are excited by the announcement of this new fund to offer crucial financial support to the accelerator’s startups.”

In addition to helping young startups develop capacity and providing technical assistance with seed-round funding and a network of investors to identify and finance opportunities with capacity to scale, the Long Beach Accelerator is expected to strengthen the area's entrepreneurial ecosystem and attract top talent, and has already attracted one of the nation’s most successful technology startup angel investors.

Leading structural angel investment firm Seraph Group will launch and manage the Seraph Long Beach I L.P. Fund, with Sunstone Management serving as a partner. The new Seraph Long Beach I L.P. Fund will allocate up to one-third of its resources to Long Beach Accelerator entrepreneurs upon completion of the program, while the remaining two-thirds will be designated to funding other seed round startup projects in the City of Long Beach.

“ Supporting the nation’s leading early-stage startups is essential to ensuring that they thrive and grow into sound investments down the road,” said John Shen, founding partner of Sunstone Management. “ We are confident that these funds will generate the desired returns for investors while simultaneously offering support for the accelerator’s participants and other promising startups in the Long Beach area.”

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management, with its subsidiary Sunstone Venture Capital Fund, is a diversified private capital management and investment firm offering comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net worth clients worldwide, in particular U.S. new-immigrant families. Focusing on investments in U.S. based small businesses and lower middle markets, its offerings are carefully structured to meet targeted investor goals ranging from short term senior debt products to longer term, equity, growth capital and venture capital investment strategies.

About Seraph Group

Founded in 2004, Seraph Group is a structural angel investment firm that invests in high tech startups. With a unique network of over 300 successful investors from multiple industries in 100+ cities, Seraph Group invests in medical/life science, Internet, Aerospace, communication, semi-conductor, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, digital media and cyber-security.