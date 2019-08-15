New Partnerships and Features Fuel Scalefast Growth in 2019

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scalefast, a Los Angeles based digital commerce solution that is changing the way modern brands do direct-to-consumer eCommerce, is releasing a look into its continued business momentum in the first half of 2019. The company continues to work closely with some of the top award-winning gaming publishers, won multiple corporate industry recognitions, and now offers a headless eCommerce solution that has helped secure a new strategic partnership – all underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms in the U.S.

Scalefast’s new headless eCommerce feature was the primary source for securing its new partnership with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of thermal imaging infrared cameras. The company needed a multi-brand environment with modern shopping carts and checkout for multiple websites, customer support in multiple languages, and a team who could navigate GTC compliances and other compliance challenges for electronic products with batteries, GDPR, and taxes. By leveraging its new headless eCommerce feature and business ecosystem, Scalefast was able to successfully execute the company’s vision in just a few months.

“ As the eCommerce industry continues to evolve, Scalefast is committed to providing brands the tools they need to help simplify and streamline their eCommerce store,” says Olivier Schott, CMO and co-founder at Scalefast. “ The accomplishments we reached in Q1 2019 is a testament to our dedication of offering the best digital commerce platforms as we secure and continue to work with some of the largest companies in their respective industries, and to win some of the most distinguished industry awards.”

NOTABLE WINS

Awards

Scalefast has received multiple recognitions throughout 2019. The company was recognized in the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies and named winner of Best in Biz Awards for Most Innovative Product of the Year – Enterprise, both for the second consecutive year!

It also won Red Herring’s 2019 Top 100 North America award. The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry’s sharpest edge.

" Everyone struggles with the necessary trade-off requirements attached to move one's brand online. And it takes a subtle set of tools to maximize the revenue impact, the content and the experience all-in-one. Scalefast is disrupting the sector and enabling commerce at your fingertips. It is becoming a standardized platform, a must have for its unmatched flexibility and fluidity. Thus Red Herring has recognized the company as one of the Red Herring America Top 100 Award recipients. Congratulations." -Alex Vieux, Publisher and Chairman of Red Herring

Additionally, the company received two Stevie® Awards in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®, including Gold for “ Company of the Year – Business & Professional Services – Medium” and Silver for the “ Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees” for the second consecutive year.

E3 & Game Launches

Scalefast worked closely with top game publishers, such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom on some of the most anticipated game launches, with successful high-velocity flash sales selling millions of dollars of products and pre-orders in just minutes. Square Enix received multiple Game Critic Awards’ Best of E3 2019 for its Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 including “Best of Show,” “Best Console,” and “Best RPG.”

New Features & Partnerships

Scalefast’s business growth was further demonstrated by securing new partnerships, including with a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging infrared cameras. It also strategically launched its headless eCommerce feature to help brands manage and maintain complex eCommerce stores across the globe.

About Scalefast

Scalefast is the modern way for brands to sell online, empowering them to regain the control and simplicity they need to create an exceptional shopping experience directly from their own digital storefront. Its full-stack enterprise solution brings together a cloud-based eCommerce platform and global business services in an ecosystem where brands can join forces to leverage volume and data.

As a partner to L’Oréal, Sega and Square Enix, among others, Scalefast is the fastest-growing eCommerce platform in the U.S. and holds multiple awards for client success and results. Brands benefit from its modern approach to direct-to-consumer ecommerce combining an enterprise eCommerce cloud with global footprint of logistics, payment and business partners, which allows them to deliver localized and personalized shopping experiences. For more information, visit www.scalefast.com.