TTN Announces Marketing Partnership with Diesel Laptops

ARGYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Harden, Vice President, Service Provider Network at TTN Fleet Solutions announced today that the company has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with Diesel Laptops.

"Diesel Laptops and TTN Fleet Solutions serve the same industries, and we're leaders in our respective crafts," Harden explained. "This relationship enables TTN to provide leading diagnostic tools and equipment along with related support and training to the towing and repair professionals within our network."

"We recognized diagnostic equipment can be a challenge for our service providers," Harden continued. "So we worked with the team at Diesel Laptops to create a special 'TTN package.' This kit will offer a comprehensive solution for over-the-road diagnostics and will serve as a huge value to providers by enhancing the overall customer experience. With this in the hands of our providers' technicians, they'd be viewed as premier providers within our network."

Tyler Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Diesel Laptops also commented, "TTN and Diesel Laptops have common goals in mind – To help our customers reduce costs, increase productivity, and increase vehicle uptime. We are excited to work with TTN and their service providers by giving them access to high quality diagnostic tools, service and parts information, technician training, and live diesel technicians to call for assistance.”

TTN Fleet Solutions will begin marketing and providing its Diesel Laptop tool and equipment packages to its provider network effective immediately. For more information, providers can contact Harden at (817) 380-3818, or by email at vendors@ttnfs.com.

TTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services. The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center solutions.

