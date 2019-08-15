Sypris Wins Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a multi-year contract award from Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to manufacture a variety of mission-critical electronic assemblies for one of the largest Government DoD programs. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The award from Northrop Grumman includes the production and test of a variety of electronic assemblies for communication and navigation. Production will begin in 2019 and continue into 2021.

“This was another important win for Sypris in the DoD sector of our business,” said Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “This is a very significant Government program for our Country and one we have been involved in with Northrop Grumman for many years. Northrop Grumman is a leader in these high reliability specialized military applications and our technical and operational strengths were key to this win. We are honored to support the future growth of the program and this opportunity to expand our relationship with Northrop.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DoD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.