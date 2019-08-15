Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to Vietnam Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-10 aircraft on long-term lease to Vietnam Airlines. Featuring GEnx-1B74/75 engines, this Dreamliner aircraft is the first of eight 787-10s confirmed to deliver to Vietnam Airlines through 2021 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“ALC is extremely pleased to announce this important first 787-10 delivery to Vietnam Airlines with Boeing and be the first lessor to introduce the airline to the -10,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “This first of eight 787-10s from ALC will significantly contribute to Vietnam Airlines’ ongoing major widebody fleet upgrade with the latest technology. ALC values our long-time role as an advisor when planning the growth and replacement of Vietnam Airlines’ fleet to maintain the airline’s leading position in Southeast Asia and worldwide.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam. Founded in 1956 under the name Vietnam Civil Aviation, the airline was established as a state-owned enterprise in April 1989. Vietnam Airlines is headquartered in Long Bien District, Hanoi, with hubs at Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.