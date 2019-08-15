Lusis Announces Strategic Partnership With DataCare Zrt

​SAN FRANCISCO & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lusis Payments, a global innovator of mission-critical payments software, announced today that DataCare Zrt, a leading European data management and solutions provider, has signed a strategic partnership agreement. In the new agreement, Lusis will provide software solutions that will reside in DataCare’s Data Centre. DataCare delivers innovative information technology solutions that help its customers maximize their return on information by increasing the value of information and/or reducing the information technology related costs of information ownership.

Utilizing Lusis’ mission-critical software product, TANGO, DataCare will have the ability to provide message switching, transaction processing, fraud, loyalty management, multi-asset trading platform solutions and services based on an HPE NonStop platform. DataCare has vast expertise in providing unparalleled custom applications built on the HPE NonStop platform to organizations worldwide. The technological foundation of DataCare’s custom solution is comprised of HPE NonStop servers for maximum uninterrupted availability. DataCare will provide the new services to clients globally.

TANGO is an online processing engine for mission-critical 24x7 solutions. TANGO delivers performance, availability, and scalability, with a rich set of functionalities, all from a single application, a single code set and a single architecture. This flexibility makes TANGO ideal for the next generation of payment systems. TANGO is built on a highly performing micro-service architecture providing agility for business needs. “As a leading Financial Technology company, we welcome and seek likeminded companies which allow us to collaborate and deliver state-of-the-art technology to the financial industry,” said Philippe Preval, President and CEO of Lusis Payments. “TANGO addresses business needs both now and in the foreseeable future.”

Lusis, headquartered in Paris, was recently named “Best Electronic Payment Systems Solution – Europe 2019” by Capital Finance International. Lusis earned this distinction for its technology and its dedication to research. The Lusis Artificial Intelligence and Data Science department drives the company’s advanced high-performance solutions.

About Lusis Payments

Lusis Payments is an innovative global software and services provider to the payments industry. The company’s proven, cutting edge technology operates in numerous hardware and operating environments. The TANGO platform, combined with the know-how to mitigate risk and deliver high levels of assured customer service, constitutes a unique proposition for organizations faced with the challenge of adapting to traditional and future needs in the payments ecosystem.

About DataCare Zrt

The business mission of DataCare Zrt is to deliver innovative information technology solutions that help its customers maximize their return on information by increasing the value of information and/or reducing the information technology related costs of information ownership. DataCare can supply integrated information technology solutions that combine technologies from various software and hardware vendors into a single unified system and service for the customers.