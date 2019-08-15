FanDuel Group and Major League Baseball Announce Sports Betting Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Group and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a multi-year partnership designating FanDuel as an Authorized Gaming Operator of MLB. This is a landmark deal for FanDuel as it marks the company’s first partnership with Major League Baseball or an MLB team.

The partnership provides FanDuel access to official MLB data, along with league and team marks and logos, across FanDuel’s online sports betting products and retail sportsbook locations.

“Fantasy sports and sports betting have become a national pastime in their own right, so it's natural to join forces with Major League Baseball,” said Kip Levin, President & COO, FanDuel Group. “MLB clearly understands how working together can be beneficial for baseball fans and both companies alike.”

“FanDuel has proven itself to be a leader in the sports betting space and has shifted a step ahead again through its commitment to, and recognition of, the value in being an authorized gaming operator,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Gaming & New Business Ventures. “Now having access to our official sports betting data feeds and MLB brands, we’re looking forward to the creative sports betting and fan experience innovations FanDuel will develop.”

"Baseball is one of the most popular sports to bet on and partnering with MLB allows us to make the betting experience even better for our customers," continued Levin. “With an enhanced betting experience, sports fans are watching more baseball as they have a stake in the game.”

In-play wagering is a large part of the sports betting experience and accounts for more than 50% of FanDuel Sportsbook’s total business. MLB and FanDuel Group joining forces allows FanDuel to enhance the in-play and overall sports wagering and experience.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.