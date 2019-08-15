KUKA Joins Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUKA, a global supplier of intelligent automation solutions, has recently joined the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance (PNAA), an organization supporting companies in the aerospace industry, as a participating member.

The PNAA’s purpose is to strengthen the manufacturing supply chain to provide lighter, more fuel efficient, and safer aircraft. As a participating member, KUKA will have the opportunity to share their automation expertise at PNAA conferences and events, while participating in the aerospace industry.

KUKA Robotics is a manufacturer of state-of-the-art robotic equipment providing automation to major aerospace manufacturers, and qualified system integrators throughout North America, and the world.

KUKA products provide a stable platform for a variety of applications in the aerospace industry, including automated fiber placement, non-destructive testing of composite assemblies, additive manufacturing, drill and fill, composites milling, laser ablation, mobile robotics, AGV’s, and more. Further, KUKA provides products for research and development in this vital industry. These solutions automate various tasks. Large users in the aerospace market, depend on, and trust KUKA products on a daily basis.

“Technology in the aerospace industry is constantly changing, as are the requirements for the safety and comfort of the aircraft’s passengers. At KUKA, we develop fast, flexible, and customized products for our aerospace customers to make their jobs a little easier.” said Steve Green, general manager at KUKA. “By joining the PNAA, we can share our industry expertise with others, as well as learn from other industry leaders’ experiences. We’re excited to be a part of the effort to spur innovations in the industry alongside some of the top aerospace companies in the world.”

