Kadiant Partners with Pathfinder Progress

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadiant, a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today it has partnered with Pathfinder Progress (Pathfinder). Kadiant’s partnership with Pathfinder marks the company’s sixth investment and expands its services into the Midwest. Terms of the partnership are not being disclosed.

Pathfinder was founded in 2014 by Dr. Tracy Guiou and Elizabeth Henry to meet the growing need for services in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding communities. The company’s mission is to use evidence-based ABA therapy to serve people with autism throughout their lifespan. The Pathfinder team recognizes how the tapestry of need changes at different developmental stages, and tailors each client's treatment plan to meet their individual needs in community, home and school settings.

“Partnering with Kadiant will allow us to expand and accelerate our services to meet the rapidly growing needs of our clients and their families, as well as enhance the professional opportunities available for our current and future team members,” said Elizabeth Henry. “We are excited to join Kadiant’s innovative and experienced team, and believe in their mission of enabling individuals with autism to live their absolute best lives.”

“We are excited to partner with Elizabeth and Tracy, and the incredible Pathfinder team,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant. “We founded Kadiant with the purpose of creating empowered communities for our clients, families and team members. Pathfinder is an excellent organization that builds on our efforts in a meaningful way. We look forward to working together to expand Pathfinder’s reach in Columbus and beyond.”

Kadiant now offers ABA therapy and related services in Southern and Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Oregon and Washington. The organization’s other partnerships include Behavioral Education for Children with Autism (BECA), Central Valley Autism Project (CVAP), Kids Overcoming (KOI), Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS) and STE Consultants.

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com/, on LinkedIn or follow on Facebook & Instagram.

About Pathfinder Progress

Pathfinder Progress was established in 2014 by Dr. Tracy Guiou and Elizabeth Henry. Their mission is to provide behavior analytic and mental health services for people with Autism Spectrum Disorders and related developmental disabilities. They serve clients in the home, school and community. For more information, visit www.pathfinderprogress.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $108 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Vida Ventures

Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a bicoastal presence and currently has approximately $1 billion under management. For more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.