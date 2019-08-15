Balfour Beatty Awarded $167 Million Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation to Construct U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $167 million contract by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to construct the U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass located in Carteret and Craven counties. The Havelock Bypass, located at U.S. 70 from North of Pine Grove to North of Carteret County Line, will consist of a four-lane, median-divided highway that provides a safer, faster alternative to traffic congestion in the area.

The project includes a balanced mix of structure and roadway work – a sweet spot for Balfour Beatty, which has previously completed work for NCDOT on the White Oak River Bridge replacement and the U.S. 17 Maysville Bypass project. According to NCDOT, the roadway will help improve traffic and freight movement along the U.S. 70 Corridor, a major connection from the Morehead City Port to Raleigh, and assist economic development in eastern North Carolina’s rural areas.

“This project is a strategic fit because of our southeast region team’s ability to self-perform both the structures and roadway scope,” said John Rempe, PE, president and chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty’s U.S. civil construction operations. “Our relationship with NCDOT extends over 20 years and we look forward to delivering another successful project for this client.”

Balfour Beatty is scheduled to begin construction in late August with project completion in the spring of 2024.

