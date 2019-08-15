DealerSocket Selects AudioEye as Web Accessibility Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DealerSocket, a leading software provider to the automotive industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading provider of digital-accessibility solutions that deliver barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities. DealerSocket will be displaying the new partnership at the company’s User Summit, August 21—23 in Anaheim, Calif.

“ Enabling every user to be able to access digital content without hinderance is of paramount importance for DealerSocket. We believe everyone should have access to information,” said Brian Wagner, general manager of DealerSocket’s DealerFire digital solutions. “ That is what makes our partnership with AudioEye a natural fit. Coupled with its best-in-class technology, we are able to deliver DealerSocket’s award-winning digital platform to everyone.”

With this partnership, the more than 8,000 dealerships DealerSocket has in its portfolio will now have the option to include AudioEye’s Ally Managed Service Solution on their individual websites. Ally Managed Service is an end-to-end web-accessibility solution that audits, monitors, and remediates issues of web accessibility. Its unique approach utilizes a combination of automated and manual testing, but also dynamically remediates issues through both automation and manual processes. The AudioEye solution also sets clients on the most efficient path to compliance with requirements set forth by the Americans With Disabilities Act, as well as provides a trusted and secure solution that achieves and sustains conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1.

Sean Bradley, AudioEye co-founder, president, and chief strategy officer, added: “ It’s incredibly exciting when a company like DealerSocket makes a commitment to a web-accessibility solution, recognizing the importance of creating a barrier-free site platform for the customers in its portfolio. The AudioEye solution offers a practical and affordable path to achieving a holistic, trusted and sustainable web accessibility strategy, and this partnership will undoubtedly impact the lives of thousands of end users who will be able to more seamlessly navigate digital content. For that, we are incredibly proud of this relationship and our shared commitment to equal access for all.”

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably, while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products includes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, and an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS) for dealers of all sizes. DealerSocket’s software has helped customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its 18-year history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.