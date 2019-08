贸泽电子携手格兰特·今原推出2019年Empowering Innovation Together系列短片“让创意走进现实”

Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara join forces for the fifth consecutive year to launch Engineering Big Ideas, the latest series in Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. The four-part series will explore the process of turning an idea into a product and examine the path to commercialization — from discovery to design and eventually development. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)