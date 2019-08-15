ProShip Announces GNC as Newest Top Retail Customer

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProShip, Inc., the most trusted global provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software, today announced that GNC, a global health and wellness brand, has chosen ProShip as its multi-carrier shipping software. The solution is scheduled to be implemented in three US-based distribution centers with the goal of adding ship-from-store functionality in 400+ GNC retail locations in the future.

GNC will seamlessly integrate ProShip Multi-Carrier Shipping Software into its enterprise technology stack and utilize ProShip’s innovative shipping capabilities such as Advanced Date Shopping (an advanced form of rate shopping), international shipping and compliant labeling. This solution will allow the retailer to ship more efficiently, save on shipping costs and ultimately exceed customer expectations.

“At GNC, we focus on delivering high quality, innovative products to our customers, and our current e-commerce shipping functionality just isn’t scaling to keep up with industry expectations,” said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer of GNC. “The addition of ProShip will provide us with a more robust solution offering an elevated level of distribution efficiency, carrier integrations and quality support, helping us exceed customer expectations.”

“It’s an honor to be chosen by such a forward-thinking retailer who understands the value in omni-channel business. With e-commerce on the rise, this venture truly demonstrates GNC’s commitment to convenience and providing consumers with unique shopping experiences,” said Matt Mullen, senior vice president and general manager of ProShip, Inc.

After initial implementation of shipping engines for five carriers inside its distribution centers, GNC hopes to expand functionality and become a leader in ship-from-store capabilities.

About ProShip, Inc.

ProShip, Inc., a Neopost company, is the most trusted global provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software. ProShip empowers its customers to ship at lightning speeds, stay carrier compliant 24/7/365 and build stronger-than-ever customer revenue streams. With over a decade of enterprise experience in the shipping and supply chain industry, ProShip’s time-tested technology and advanced functionality continues to remain unmatched. Customers who choose ProShip, choose the number one in speed, compliance, reliability and experience. Go beyond the box with ProShip. For more information, please visit its website at www.proshipinc.com.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.