Small Wall Announces Brand Ambassador

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville-based Knicava LLC has named Kristie Barnett, The Decorologist, the Brand Ambassador for their national brand Small Wall®.

Knicava’s partnership with Barnett will promote consumer education on the proper techniques for paint color selection for every environment.

Kristie Barnett is an award-winning paint color expert, home staging educator, and design blogger. She has written over 1,200 articles on color, design, and staging. Barnett is founder and sole instructor of the Psychological Color Expert™ and Expert Psychological Stager™ certification courses. As an internationally recognized color expert, Barnett partnered with industry leader in building products, LP SmartSide®, to develop new exterior color palettes and provide color education for remodelers and consumers. Her color and design work has been published in Southern Living, This Old House, Better Homes & Gardens, Romantic Homes, Washington Post, Huffington Post, ABC News, Fox News, HGTV.com, and Domino.com Realtor.com.

“ Choosing color and getting it right can be one of the most challenging aspects of decorating,” Barnett says. “ I love working with Small Wall® sample boards when testing paint colors. There is nothing that better represents the actual paint color.”

As the brand ambassador for Small Wall, Barnett will educate consumers and professionals on color selection techniques and continue to expand the Small Wall® brand’s reach into the real estate home staging, home building, interior design and DIY markets.

“ Kristie is amazing to work with. Her passion and knowledge of both color selection methods and Small Wall® is exciting for us here at Knicava. We chose Kristie because of her commitment to educating consumers and businesses alike on the techniques and psychological significance of color selection. We are excited to be working together to take Small Wall to the next level,” says Knicava founder and CEO Julie Boney.

About Small Wall:

Small Wall® paint sample boards are the easiest, no-mess way to sample color. The patented boards provide the most accurate color representation. The repositionable adhesive back allows you to move the boards from wall to wall to preview color in different light and in the context of other colors. Small Wall® is available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide. The Small Wall® brand is proudly made in the USA by Knicava, LLC., a small, woman-owned business. For more information, visit: www.mysmallwall.com.