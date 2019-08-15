Cepton and ThinkReps Partner in the Physical Security, Smart Cities and IoT Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D lidar solutions for automotive, transport infrastructure, IoT, security, mapping and industrial applications, today announced a partnership with ThinkReps, a leading physical security manufacturers' representative. As part of this strategic collaboration, Cepton’s sales and marketing efforts will be supported by ThinkReps’ talented, local tri-state area team to drive sales of Cepton’s Smart Lidar solutions for the physical security, smart cities and IoT industries. Through the partnership with Cepton, ThinkReps’ security partners will have the opportunity to integrate Cepton’s advanced lidar technology into a wide variety of security solutions.

Cepton’s unique Micro Motion Technology (MMTTM) platform enables advanced 3D perception in a rugged design. The company’s patented MMT technology eliminates any frictional elements of its mechanical motion so the sensors last longer and are more reliable. Physical security companies can easily integrate Cepton’s sensors into physical sensing security systems to increase accuracy of detection, tracking and classification of objects. Due to its high resolution, high tolerance to electromagnetic interference and adaptivity to various environments, lidar can complement other sensing technologies to offer optimized security solutions for parameter monitoring, access control, footfall tracking, behavior surveillance and so forth.

“We are excited to leverage ThinkReps’ 40 years of expertise to bring Cepton’s unique lidar solutions to the Northeastern region of the U.S.,” said William Muller, Cepton’s Director of Business Development. “Our partnership will continue our goal to revolutionize the security industry through a wealth of advanced lidar applications, fostering safer and more connected smart cities.”

“This partnership aligns with our mission to help technology companies with cutting-edge and innovative products grow their business and achieve their sales goals,” said Adam Messina, ThinkReps’ President. “Cepton is at the forefront of lidar technology so we look forward to sharing its solutions with our partners in the security space.”

Cepton recently unveiled its perception software evaluation kit for Vista-Edge, a smart lidar sensor that combines lidar’s unrivaled scanning capability with the power of edge computing. This combination enables immediate perception of point cloud data and aims at maximum simplicity of integration. Cepton will be demonstrating its security solutions at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference and expo at McCormick Place, Chicago from Sept. 8-12 at booth No. 1894. To schedule a meeting, contact media@cepton.com.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping state-of-the-art lidar products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, industrial, IoT and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with deep experience in lidar and advanced imaging, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions for the automotive industry and beyond. Cepton’s patented lidar technology delivers outstanding detection range and resolution, reliability and affordability, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for autonomous and smart machines. For more information, visit: http://www.cepton.com/.

About ThinkReps LLC

ThinkReps provides Territory Sales as a Service for solutions providers in the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan market. The company is focused on enhancing the sales and market awareness of the best solutions in the security industry. For further information, visit http://www.thinkreps.com/.