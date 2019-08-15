Integrity Insurance Establishes Partnership with Insurtech Ask Kodiak

APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrity Insurance, a property and casualty carrier, is proud to announce a partnership with Ask Kodiak. Ask Kodiak developed a commercial insurance search engine that keeps independent insurance agents up-to-date on carrier appetite.

Through this partnership, Integrity’s commercial appetite is now available online through their agency portal, IntegrityAgent and on AskKodiak.com. This allows agents to search specific classes, review eligibility information and learn more about Integrity’s commercial product in a way that’s fast and simple.

“Integrity continues to invest in technology to address our current and future agency partners’ needs,” said VP, Sales & Marketing Bobbie Collies. “Our partnership with Ask Kodiak is a perfect solution for agents to find information about our appetite and coverage in the quickest and easiest way possible. Leveraging the tools Ask Kodiak has to offer allows increased visibility into our appetite therefore driving more desired business opportunities and more profitable premium.”

On a broader level, Ask Kodiak’s open API can provide similar functionality, allowing integrations where it’s most convenient and valuable to our agency partners, further building its strength.

“Integrity Insurance and Ask Kodiak share a core principle of elevating independent agents,” said Ask Kodiak Co-Founder Allan Egbert. “We are thrilled to team up with Integrity and provide our platform features to their independent agents. Integrity’s agency partners will save time finding the best fit for their clients and match more new opportunities.”

About Integrity Insurance

Integrity Insurance was established in 1933 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI. Integrity offers auto, home, business and life insurance protection through a network of independent agents throughout Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. With partner Grange Insurance based in Columbus, Ohio — the 13-state Grange Enterprise has nearly $3 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in annual revenue and holds an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). For more information, visit integrityinsurance.com.

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak’s cloud-based, software platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers markets commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers complete with real-time appetite, eligibility, and product highlights critical to rating, quoting and underwriting decisions. P&C insurers can quickly and easily add or update product information and adjust appetite on-demand to optimize inbound application flow in real-time. Extensive analytics help insurers measure product marketing efforts, and better identify new, high-performing agency partners. By providing insight into independent agent coverage needs, Ask Kodiak informs proactive insurer decisions based on real-time visibility into search trends, product market opportunities, and product performance. For more details, please visit www.askkodiak.com.