 GreyOrange Partners with Eight Supply Chain Industry Leaders in the United States

GreyOrange, a global software and robotics company that leverages AI and machine learning to optimize supply chains, today formally announced partnerships with eight warehouse industry leaders in the United States. Avik Services, Bricz, Hy-Tek, Info-Sun, McCombs-Wall, S&H Systems, TREW and UST Global will join forces with GreyOrange to help sell, deploy and service GreyOrange technology.

“We partner with some of the most prominent warehouse logistics and supply chain organizations in the world, and our goal is not simply to optimize their operations, but to co-create a warehouse automation system that can scale to fit the needs of their desired future state,” said Chris Barber, Vice President and CEO, North America, GreyOrange. “We deliver the technology that helps them achieve the transformation that’s at the core of their business plans.”

These new partnerships demonstrate that GreyOrange is expanding to deliver the leadership and expertise their clients need to transform their businesses for the future. The company’s growth has been fueled in the past year by Mithril Capital, co-founded by Peter Thiel and Ajay Royan, which led a $140 million investment in GreyOrange that also included participation from Blume Ventures, Mitsubishi, Flipkart and Project Verte. The funding has enabled GreyOrange to expand operations in the U.S. to include a research and development lab in Boston and the buildout of U.S. headquarters in the Atlanta tech corridor to lead manufacturing, delivery and operations.

From solution detailing to implementation and collaboration on specific projects, GreyOrange will work to provide its partners with business, technical, sales and marketing resources to enable them to grow their business and better support their customers.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global company delivering an advanced software and robotics platform that unifies artificial intelligence, machine learning and Maximum-Life™ robotics design to optimize supply chains and warehouse operations in real time. The company’s always-solving application platform, GreyMatter, orchestrates robots, people, promises and inventory to continuously adapt and accelerate accurate fulfillment in distribution centers and warehouses. GreyOrange experts work closely with organizations to master complex supply chain challenges so they can advance commerce and help employees thrive. The company has core operations in the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan and India. www.GreyOrange.com