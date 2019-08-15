Cloudious9 Reinvents the Grinder with Release of the Tectonic9

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudious9, Inc., an innovator in cannabis consumption hardware and technology, sets out to reinvent the grinder with the release of the Tectonic9.

Traditional grinders have been time-tested to provide the most consistent results with unmatched durability. However, emptying the contents of a traditional grinder evenly can be a tedious and messy process. The Tectonic9 marries the reliability and durability of a traditional grinder with an electronic, even dispensing mechanism to give you the best of both worlds.

“As a company with a mission for innovation, we really enjoy taking something that appears perfect and making it even better,” said Richard Huang, the CEO of Cloudious9. “By focusing on these unspoken pain points people have grown accustomed to accepting, we saw an opportunity to improve the time-tested herbal grinder and found ways to make it easier to use than ever before.”

Tectonic9 features a built-in motor optimized at the perfect vibrational frequency and a patent-pending internal structure to evenly distribute the herb prior to dispensing. The herb passes through a sliding gate and an aiming flip spout to evenly and accurately dispense the ground herb, giving users full control over where and how much herb to dispense.

The Tectonic9 also features a viewing window with LED lights, allowing the user to see how much material is in the grinder without ever twisting it open. Removing the need to expose the herbal chamber makes Tectonic9 suitable for use outdoors, even during strong winds. The herbal chamber is secured with a slidable dispensing gate, which allows the user to store freshly ground material for immediate dispensing or future use.

Made from an aluminum anodized alloy body, the Tectonic9 was painstakingly designed as a sleek, portable and user-friendly grinder. Precision CNC milling was used to manufacture 28 razor-sharp diamond shaped grinding teeth for the Tectonic9, perfectly spaced to produce a smooth and fluffy grind every time.

The Tectonic9 is priced at $59.99 retail.

Tectonic9 Features

The functionality of a traditional grinder married with automatic dispensing

Designed for portability and suitable for harsh outdoor environments

Built-in vibration motor

Internal structure designed to facilitate an unobstructed even dispensing experience

Viewing window with LED light to check herb storage quantity

Hidden flip spout to accurately position your aim

28 CNC-milled diamond shaped grinding teeth

Aluminum anodized alloy body

Textured grinding grip

Slidable dispensing gate securely stores the herb

One button user-friendly interface

Space-Grade aluminum alloy body

To learn more about the Tectonic9, please visit: https://www.Cloudious9.com.

About Cloudious9, Inc

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the old and the new, creating each product from scratch and ensuring consumers results they have never experienced. Cloudious9 is excited to continue building its ecosystem of innovative cannabis consumption products and technologies.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.